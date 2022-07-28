Man dies in motorcycle wreck in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man died in a motorcycle wreck early Thursday morning in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck in the 5900 block of Market Street just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers located the driver, who passed away at the scene from his injuries.

The WPD is withholding the victim’s name until the family can be notified.

