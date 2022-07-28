Senior Connect
Man charged with sex crimes involving juvenile

A news release from the WBPD states that Walter Bennett Craven, 56, was arrested in Columbus...
A news release from the WBPD states that Walter Bennett Craven, 56, was arrested in Columbus County on Monday.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been changed with sex crimes involving a juvenile, according to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department.

A news release from the WBPD states that Walter Bennett Craven, 56, was arrested in Columbus County on Monday.

WBPD officials say an incident from July 2017 involving an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile was reported to the investigative unit on April 30.

“After roughly 3 months of investigation, and in regular consultation with the Office of the District Attorney, the decision was made to seek charges against the suspect, Walter Bennett Craven age 56,” a news release states.

Arrest warrants were issued for Craven on July 22 for the charges indecent liberties with a child and first-degree forced sex offense. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve the warrants that same day but could not locate him.

“After further investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had possibly gone to the Lake Waccamaw area,” according to the news release. “Members of the Wrightsville Beach Investigation Division then contacted the Columbus County Sherriff’s Office to assist in the service of the warrants.”

Craven was arrested by members of the Columbus County Sherriff’s Office and the Lake Waccamaw Police Department without incident on July 25 and booked under a $35,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

