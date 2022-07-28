Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: sizzling heat with storm chances on the horizon

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of southeastern NC through 7pm.
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, July 28, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Heat has been steadily building across the Cape Fear Region this week and it looks like it’s about to level off as we wrap up the workweek! Your First Alert Forecast for Friday involves widespread sizzling sunshine, very few cooling storms, and high temperatures in the middle and upper 90s - which is just a few pegs shy of the record for Wilmington for July 29: 101, set in 1993. High humidity will push the heat index to the stressful 105+ or even locally overbearing 110+ realm. Thanks for staying rested, hydrated, and neighborly!

Heading into the weekend: odds for showers and storms will trend a bit higher and temperatures will trend marginally lower in subsequent days.

Hazards in the 82-degree surf will continue to include a moderate risk of rip currents and a high chance of northbound longshore currents. Overall, the saltwater is looking friendly from a tropical storm standpoint as new development remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin through the weekend.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas face no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
The Olson-Boseman family visited Rome in July, 2022.
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
Running until July 30, families of approximately 948,000 children will each receive a one-time...
NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer
Officers found knives, crack cocaine, Xanax bars, Adderall pills, and heroin bindles during...
Wilmington Police Department arrests two people for drug charges after traffic stop
Freddie Everett Ross, 81 years old
81-year-old Leland man arrested in Oxycodone drug bust

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, July 28, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, July 28, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, July 28, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: fierce heat to close the week
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, July 28, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, July 28, 2022
Excessive heat is likely for Thursday and Friday in SE NC
First Alert Forecast: taxing heat to continue