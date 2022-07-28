Discounted clothes, supplies and games available at the Pass It On Cape Fear Kids Summer Consignment Sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pass It On Cape Fear is holding its Kids Summer Consignment Sale this weekend from Thursday, July 28 to Saturday, July 30 at the Elks Lodge of Wilmington on 5102 Oleander Drive.

Per Pass It On Cape Fear, the sale will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The sale will close out with a discount day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The group has no storefront of its own and holds three consignment sales each year. The next sale will be from September 22 to 24 with a pre-sale day available with a donation to the Lower Cape Fear Diaper Bank of SENC. Learn more on their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.