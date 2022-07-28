Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Discounted clothes, supplies and games available at the Pass It On Cape Fear Kids Summer Consignment Sale

Pass It On Cape Fear is holding its Kids Summer Consignment Sale this weekend from Thursday, July 28 to Saturday, July 30 at the Elks Lodge of Wilmington.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pass It On Cape Fear is holding its Kids Summer Consignment Sale this weekend from Thursday, July 28 to Saturday, July 30 at the Elks Lodge of Wilmington on 5102 Oleander Drive.

Per Pass It On Cape Fear, the sale will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The sale will close out with a discount day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The group has no storefront of its own and holds three consignment sales each year. The next sale will be from September 22 to 24 with a pre-sale day available with a donation to the Lower Cape Fear Diaper Bank of SENC. Learn more on their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
The Olson-Boseman family visited Rome in July, 2022.
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
Running until July 30, families of approximately 948,000 children will each receive a one-time...
NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer
Freddie Everett Ross, 81 years old
81-year-old Leland man arrested in Oxycodone drug bust
Officers found knives, crack cocaine, Xanax bars, Adderall pills, and heroin bindles during...
Wilmington Police Department arrests two people for drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

NC GreenPower announced this week that it has received $662,500 from the North Carolina...
NC GreenPower receives over $600,000 from NCDEQ, will put some of it towards Columbus Co. schools
This Friday, July 29, at noon, Bull City Ciderworks-Wilmington will officially open its doors...
Bull City Ciderworks opening Friday
Tony Rivenbark was the executive director of Thalian Hall for over 42 years
Thalian Hall to hold remembrance for Tony Rivenbark on August 27
The Columbus County Community Foundation announced today that it has awarded $73,620 in local...
Columbus Co. Community Foundation awards more than $73,000 in grants