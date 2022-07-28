Senior Connect
Columbus County issues boil water advisory after damage to water line

A boil water alert has been issued for Columbus County(Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Local contractors have bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System in Water & Sewer District Ill.

Staff are currently working to repair service to customers.

The areas affected are Tart Road, James B. White Hwy North, Red Hill Road, Memory’s Corner, Plum Street, Peach Street, Pridgen Acres, Mrs. Tates Road, and Wooten’s Store Road.

Customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water as the contractors reverse the flow of water throughout the system.

Anyone experiencing water quality issues in the area is advised to contact the afterhours telephone number, 910-770-2158.

It is recommended that water used for consumption should be boiled during the next 24 hours, and the system should be cleared by then.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

