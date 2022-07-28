Coastal BUDS hosting iCan Swim camp August 18-12

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The summer calls for family trips to the pool.

Next month, a local organization wants to make sure your children are comfortable in the water.

Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome is hosting the iCan Swim camp to help those with down syndrome and other disabilities to be comfortable in the water and learn how to swim.

The group supports families and their children with down syndrome.

Camp volunteers will assist each camper with new swim skills and help them reach their individual aquatic goals.

The week-long camp features multiple sessions a day, categorized by age group.

The camp runs from August 8 through August 12 at the YWCA.

There are still a few spots open for children 3 to 7.

You can sign up for the swim camp here.

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation recently awarded a grant to expand Coastal BUD iCan Swim Camp to Brunswick County.

