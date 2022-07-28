Bull City Ciderworks opening Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Friday, July 29, at noon, Bull City Ciderworks-Wilmington will officially open its doors to the public. Previously the Superior Millworks building, this will be the company’s fifth location, with others operating in Durham, Cary, Lexington, and Greensboro.

Bull City Ciderworks-Wilmington will be located at 615 S 17th St. and will operate under “soft opening” hours until its grand opening in mid-August, per official release.

“We are grateful for the warm welcome from all of our neighbors and can’t wait to invite everyone to see our newest location in the Port City,” said John Clowney, CEO of Bull City Ciderworks. “Our brand has a strong commitment to the community in our existing locations and our commitment to Wilmington will be no different.”

Per their statement, the location will be pet and family friendly and will include both indoor and outdoor seating year round. Current hours until the grand opening are scheduled to be:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday and Thursday: Noon-10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-9 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to visit their website and Instagram for more information about this location and updates concerning hours and the grand opening.

