Car crash at intersection of Oleander Drive and Fordham Road closed eastbound lanes
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving two cars at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Fordam Road has significantly slowed traffic.
Fire trucks and ambulance responded to the scene, and the site has been cleared now.
There are no confirmed injuries at this time.
This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more details are provided.
