Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

7-foot alligator removed from Georgia daycare

A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator! (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator!

Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center in Savannah found the alligator lying underneath a chair by the front door of the building.

Fortunately, all the kids at the daycare were inside at the time, and no one was injured.

“For the babies, it was very exciting,” daycare worker Katrina Bostick said. “It was like, ‘OK, we have our own personal zoo.’”

Savannah police called local alligator trapper Jack Douglas, known as “Trapper Jack,” to help remove the animal.

Douglas said the neighborhood is surrounded by a lot of wetland, but the weather has been dry recently.

“They move from pond to pond looking for water and they end up in places like this,” Douglas said.

Douglas was able to safely trap and relocate the alligator.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
The Olson-Boseman family visited Rome in July, 2022.
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
Running until July 30, families of approximately 948,000 children will each receive a one-time...
NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer
Freddie Everett Ross, 81 years old
81-year-old Leland man arrested in Oxycodone drug bust
Officers found knives, crack cocaine, Xanax bars, Adderall pills, and heroin bindles during...
Wilmington Police Department arrests two people for drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

It was an unusual situation for one fruit stand owner in California.
William Shatner's wallet found at fruit stand
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi talk more than 2 hours at time of US-China tension
Americans have been digging into their savings to help battle inflation. The U.S. economy...
US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear
FILE - The logo of Minnesota-based US Bank is shown at the Bloomington, Minn., branch, Monday,...
US Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals, federal agency says