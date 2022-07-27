Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department arrests two people for drug charges after traffic stop

Officers found knives, crack cocaine, Xanax bars, Adderall pills, and heroin bindles during their search of the vehicle.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested two people after officers found drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 26, around 10:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Officers searched their vehicle and found knives, crack cocaine, Xanax bars, Adderall pills, and heroin bindles.

29-year-old Destiny Kramer is charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Schedule I and II Controlled Substance. She is being held under a $6,500 secured bond.

42-year-old Antonio Greene has been charged with Possession of Cocaine, Driving While License Revoked, and Possession of Stolen Goods. He received a $3,500 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

