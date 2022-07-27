Wilmington Police Department arrests two people for drug charges after traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested two people after officers found drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 26, around 10:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Officers searched their vehicle and found knives, crack cocaine, Xanax bars, Adderall pills, and heroin bindles.

29-year-old Destiny Kramer is charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Schedule I and II Controlled Substance. She is being held under a $6,500 secured bond.

42-year-old Antonio Greene has been charged with Possession of Cocaine, Driving While License Revoked, and Possession of Stolen Goods. He received a $3,500 secured bond.

