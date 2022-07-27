Two taken to hospital after wreck on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Carolina Beach Road.

The wreck took place near the intersection with Shipyard Blvd. shortly before 3 p.m.

A crash investigator at the scene told WECT that a utility truck rear-ended a pickup truck, sending it into a utility post. The utility truck then reportedly swerved into a parking lot and crashed into a tree.

The investigator said both drivers were taken to the hospital for care. No other information about their injuries was available.

