Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tony Dow, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ star, dies

In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home and studio in the Topanga area of Los Angeles. Dow famously played the Beaver's older brother Wally on the classic 1950s-60s sitcom "Leave it To Beaver."(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tony Dow, the actor who played Wally Cleaver in the hit 1950s television show “Leave It to Beaver,” has died, according to a statement from his management team.

On his official Facebook page, Tony Dow’s team reported his son, Christopher Dow, confirmed his death on Wednesday. He said the actor died early Wednesday morning with his family by his side.

“Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for,” Christopher Dow said in the statement.

On Tuesday, Christopher Dow told Fox News his father was in hospice care and in “his last hours.”

The actor appeared in several TV shows spanning decades and genres, including “Adam-12,” “Mod Squad,” “Emergency,” “The Love Boat,” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Dow also worked behind the camera, directing episodes of some TV shows, including “Coach,” “Babylon 5″ and “Harry and the Hendersons.”

But he is best known as the older brother of The Beaver, played by Jerry Mathers, in the quintessential TV sitcom, which ran for six seasons, from 1957 to 1963.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Running until July 30, families of approximately 948,000 children will each receive a one-time...
NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer
Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
Animal shelter warns pet owners about the need for adoptiosn
Urgent need for adoptions from local animal shelters and rescue groups
City Councilman Charles H. Rivenbark Jr.
Wilmington City Councilman Charles Rivenbark pleads guilty to DWI
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
Commissioner held in contempt asks that arrest order be temporarily lifted to allow compliance with demands for bank records

Latest News

Avelo Airlines has announced on July 27 that it will be adding a new nonstop route to Fort...
Avelo Airlines announces new route from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale in Florida
The Columbus County Community Foundation announced that it has awarded $73,620 in local grants,...
Columbus Co. Community Foundation awards more than $73,000 in grants
Officers found knives, crack cocaine, Xanax bars, Adderall pills, and heroin bindles during...
Wilmington Police Department arrests two people for drug charges after traffic stop
A new Wall of Remembrance was dedicated at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C....
Wall of Remembrance dedicated at Korean War Memorial
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings announced as official ‘Jeopardy!’ co-hosts