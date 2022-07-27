Thalian Hall to hold remembrance for Tony Rivenbark on August 27

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Thalian Hall Main Stage will hold a remembrance for Tony Rivenbark on Saturday, August 27 at 5 p.m. After the ceremony, Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center will hold a reception.

Anyone is welcome to attend, and seating is on a first come first serve basis.

Rivenbark was a legendary figure in the Wilmington area, especially in the performing arts community. He passed away in the early morning on July 19 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He worked with the Historic Thalian Hall for over 40 years as their executive director and eventually artistic director. He was in charge of many renovations of the theatre to keep up with others across the country.

He has received numerous awards and is remembered fondly by many.

