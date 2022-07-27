Senior Connect
Red Cross in need of blood and platelet donors to prevent seasonal shortage

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The American Red Cross has reported their blood supply has reduced to nearly 20% in recent weeks.

Donors are needed to prevent a seasonal blood shortage, which can negatively impact patient care at hospitals across the country.

While all blood types are in short supply, the Red Cross urges people with type O negative blood and those donating platelets to schedule an appointment to donate.

Anyone who makes an appointment in August to donate blood or platelet will be entered to win gas for a year and receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Additional details are available here.

Red Cross has upcoming blood donation opportunities during the first half of August at the following locations:

Brunswick County

Leland

Brunswick Forest Community Blood Drive, 2701 Brunswick Forest Parkway, on August 12 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southport

Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 East Nash Street, on August 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Columbus County

Tabor City

Carrollwoods RV Park, 95 Dot Lane, on August 10 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

New Hanover County

Wilmington

Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street, on August 1-2, August 8-9 and August 15 from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wilmington Blood Donation Center on August 5-7 and August 12-15 from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.,

New Hanover Regional Medical Center, 2131 South 17th. Street, on August 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wilmington VA, 1705 Gardner Rd, on August 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 1939 Independence Blvd, on August 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parkway Volvo Subaru, 5920 Market Street, on August 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville United Methodist Church, 4 Live Oak Drive, on August 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pender County

Hampstead

Hampstead UMC Family Life Center, 15395 US Hwy 17, on August 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, through their website or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

