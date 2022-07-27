New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sexual assault

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is a registered sex offender on June 10 for sexually assaulting a woman he met in May.

Per the NHCSO and the NC Department of Public Safety, Matthew Stull was convicted of attempted 2nd degree rape in 2018. He was released on parole in September 2021 but was arrested on June 10, 2022 on charges of 2nd degree rape and a parole violation.

He has now been moved back to prison to await his trial.

