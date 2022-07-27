Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NCDHHS and Equality NC to host virtual town hall on Monkeypox

Testing is reccomended for anyone who has had close contact with someone diagnosed with...
Testing is reccomended for anyone who has had close contact with someone diagnosed with Monkeypox.(Brandon Spencer - WCTV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Equality NC and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary will host a virtual town hall on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on Monkeypox guidance.

You can join the meeting via zoom at this link or using One tap mobile at +16692545252,,1600523673# or +16468287666,,1600523673#.

Per the NCDHHS, topics will include information on how to get checked and tested for Monkeypox and how to find treatment. Monkeypox has been found primarily in gay men so far, but the NC Department of Public Health writes that the disease can spread through contact with the bumps and that anybody has the capacity to be infected.

Testing is reccomended for anybody who has had close contact with someone diagnosed with Monkeypox or has unexplained bumps, sores or blisters. Vaccines are also available to anyone with close contact in the past two weeks with someone diagnosed with Monkeypox and gay, bisexual or transgender people who have had multiple sex partners, have been previously diagnosed with an STI or are receiving medicine to prevent HIV infection (PrEP).

You can contact New Hanover County Health and Human Services at 910-798-3500.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Running until July 30, families of approximately 948,000 children will each receive a one-time...
NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer
Animal shelter warns pet owners about the need for adoptiosn
Urgent need for adoptions from local animal shelters and rescue groups
City Councilman Charles H. Rivenbark Jr.
Wilmington City Councilman Charles Rivenbark pleads guilty to DWI
Graffiti in the stall of the men's bathroom at Satellite Bar and Lounge
Satellite Bar and Lounge owners offer $500 reward for vandalism suspect
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
Commissioner held in contempt asks that arrest order be temporarily lifted to allow compliance with demands for bank records

Latest News

Avelo Airlines has announced on July 27 that it will be adding a new nonstop route to Fort...
Avelo Airlines announces new route from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale in Florida
The Columbus County Community Foundation announced that it has awarded $73,620 in local grants,...
Columbus Co. Community Foundation awards more than $73,000 in grants
Freddie Everett Ross, 81 years old
81-year-old Leland man arrested in Oxycodone drug bust
Matthew Alexander Stull
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sexual assault