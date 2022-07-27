NCDHHS and Equality NC to host virtual town hall on Monkeypox

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Equality NC and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary will host a virtual town hall on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on Monkeypox guidance.

You can join the meeting via zoom at this link or using One tap mobile at +16692545252,,1600523673# or +16468287666,,1600523673#.

Per the NCDHHS, topics will include information on how to get checked and tested for Monkeypox and how to find treatment. Monkeypox has been found primarily in gay men so far, but the NC Department of Public Health writes that the disease can spread through contact with the bumps and that anybody has the capacity to be infected.

Testing is reccomended for anybody who has had close contact with someone diagnosed with Monkeypox or has unexplained bumps, sores or blisters. Vaccines are also available to anyone with close contact in the past two weeks with someone diagnosed with Monkeypox and gay, bisexual or transgender people who have had multiple sex partners, have been previously diagnosed with an STI or are receiving medicine to prevent HIV infection (PrEP).

You can contact New Hanover County Health and Human Services at 910-798-3500.

