Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development will host anniversary weekend and president’s soiree

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -This weekend, a local organization will celebrate a grand anniversary.

The Mount Calvary Center for Leadership Development is hosting its second annual anniversary weekend and president’s soiree.

On Friday, the President’s Annual BBQ will take place at Jesse’s Yacht Club in Downtown Wilmington at 7 p.m. The event will include key leaders, a live band, and an open bar. Tickets to attend the BBQ are $150 per person.

The Executive Director’s Brunch will happen Saturday at 9 a.m. on a Cape Fear Riverboat cruise. The cruise is $100 per person.

The weekend will conclude with the President’s Annual Dinner and Soiree. The black-tie gala will take place at the Dye Clubhouse on Landfall Drive Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets to attend the gala are $200 per person.

Tickets for the full weekend package will cost $425 per person.

All ticket proceeds will benefit the organization.

You can call 910-662-1352 to reserve a ticket.

