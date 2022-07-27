Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development will host anniversary weekend and president’s soiree

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -This weekend, a local organization will celebrate a grand anniversary.

The Mount Calvary Center for Leadership Development is hosting its second annual anniversary weekend and president’s soiree.

On Friday, the President’s Annual BBQ will take place at Jesse’s Yacht Club in Downtown Wilmington at 7 p.m. The event will include key leaders, a live band, and an open bar. Tickets to attend the BBQ are $150 per person.

The Executive Director’s Brunch will happen Saturday at 9 a.m. on a Cape Fear Riverboat cruise. The cruise is $100 per person.

The weekend will conclude with the President’s Annual Dinner and Soiree. The black-tie gala will take place at the Dye Clubhouse on Landfall Drive Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets to attend the gala are $200 per person.

Tickets for the full weekend package will cost $425 per person.

All ticket proceeds will benefit the organization.

You can call 910-662-1352 to reserve a ticket.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Running until July 30, families of approximately 948,000 children will each receive a one-time...
NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer
Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
Animal shelter warns pet owners about the need for adoptiosn
Urgent need for adoptions from local animal shelters and rescue groups
City Councilman Charles H. Rivenbark Jr.
Wilmington City Councilman Charles Rivenbark pleads guilty to DWI
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
Commissioner held in contempt asks that arrest order be temporarily lifted to allow compliance with demands for bank records

Latest News

Avelo Airlines has announced on July 27 that it will be adding a new nonstop route to Fort...
Avelo Airlines announces new route from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale in Florida
The Columbus County Community Foundation announced that it has awarded $73,620 in local grants,...
Columbus Co. Community Foundation awards more than $73,000 in grants
The wife of New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman says their family vacation to...
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
Officers found knives, crack cocaine, Xanax bars, Adderall pills, and heroin bindles during...
Wilmington Police Department arrests two people for drug charges after traffic stop