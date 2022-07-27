Senior Connect
Former officer pleads guilty to assault charge after hitting man with police vehicle

Officials say that Scott Groshong, a retired Portland police officer, has pled guilty to...
Officials say that Scott Groshong, a retired Portland police officer, has pled guilty to charges of assault and misconduct.(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A retired Portland police officer has pled guilty to charges of assault and misconduct while employed by the bureau.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Scott Groshong, was involved in an incident in June 2020 while working undercover surveillance during a mass demonstration.

KPTV reports Groshong was in an unmarked police van when he saw a business being burglarized with a man taking an item. The officer reportedly seriously injured the man when he hit him with the vehicle.

Investigators said a witness caught the incident on video, and Groshong failed to report what happened following the collision.

On Monday, Groshong pled guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct. The 52-year-old was sentenced to three years probation, 80 hours of community service, with his Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training revoked.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

