First Alert Forecast: taxing heat to continue

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features more heat across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle 90s. That range is higher than the July 27 average high temperature for Wilmington - 90 - but lower than the daily record for the Port City - 101, set in 2012. Perhaps heat index is the best metric to inspire you to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly Wednesday: these will ping values like 102, 105, even locally 108+ in the afternoon. Sizzling sunshine and steamy southwest breezes will remain the rule and gusty, cooling storms will be more of an exception.

Wednesday surf: breakers of two to four feet, a moderate risk of rip currents, water temperatures near 82.

Catch more heat and an eventual uptick in storm odds in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas face no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

