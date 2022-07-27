Crews demolish house declared a nuisance across from Whiteville school

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department shared video of crews demolishing the house on 205 S Martin Luther King Ave across from Central Middle School on July 27.

“After a year long investigation, the property was turned over to Whiteville City Schools which resulted in the demolition of the property that occurred this morning. This property was deemed a nuisance to the community and posed a safety concern to the children and staff of Central Middle School,” said the police on social media.

Last year, a superior court judge signed a consent order for a nuisance abatement action against the property. Multiple reports of drug violations, disturbances and calls had been made about the house that lead to the declaration of the house as a nuisance.

