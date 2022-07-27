Avelo Airlines announces new route from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale in Florida

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Avelo Airlines has announced on July 27 that it will be adding a new nonstop route to Fort Lauderdale. The first flight from ILM to FLL will take off on November 11. Previously, Avelo added nonstop routes to New Haven, Orlando and Washington D.C. from ILM.

Each Monday there will be a flight from ILM to FLL, and each Friday there will be a flight from FLL to ILM. Prices start at $39, but can vary depending on the date chosen.

Interested flyers should also note that there’s a fee for bringing any objects larger than a small purse or briefcase. You can bring a carry-on for $40 during their initial reservation, or you can bring a larger checked bag for the same price. See the optional services page for more info. Avelo currently has a 65% sale on all flights leaving out of Wilmington from September 1 to November 9.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.