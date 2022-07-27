81-year-old Leland man arrested in Oxycodone drug bust

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Vice-Narcotics Investigators with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office concluded their investigation into the distribution of Oxycodone in the eastern portions of Columbus County.

Following the completion of a controlled purchase for over 100 tablets, investigators arrested 81-year-old Leland resident Freddie Ross on July 19.

Ross is now kept at the Columbus County Detention Center with three counts of Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, two counts of Felony Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance and a $85,000 secured bond.

Oxycodone recovered by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office (WECT)

