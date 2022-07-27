Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

7-year-old girl dies at park after tree falls on tent, officials say

Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground...
Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground overnight.(László Krizsán via canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WHNS/Gray News) - A young girl from Georgia has died after a tree fell on a tent during the overnight hours at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to the National Park Service, park rangers were called to the Elkmont Campground at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, after a large maple tree fell and killed a 7-year-old girl.

WHNS reports other family members, including the girl’s father and two siblings, were not hurt.

Officials said the affected campsite and nearby campsites were closed immediately following the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Running until July 30, families of approximately 948,000 children will each receive a one-time...
NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer
Tara Lax captured this picture of an 11-foot-alligator, after a neighbor spotted it lingering...
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
Animal shelter warns pet owners about the need for adoptiosn
Urgent need for adoptions from local animal shelters and rescue groups
City Councilman Charles H. Rivenbark Jr.
Wilmington City Councilman Charles Rivenbark pleads guilty to DWI
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
Commissioner held in contempt asks that arrest order be temporarily lifted to allow compliance with demands for bank records

Latest News

Avelo Airlines has announced on July 27 that it will be adding a new nonstop route to Fort...
Avelo Airlines announces new route from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale in Florida
The Columbus County Community Foundation announced that it has awarded $73,620 in local grants,...
Columbus Co. Community Foundation awards more than $73,000 in grants
The man in charge of keeping Lake Waccamaw’s entire population safe is under fire after...
Lake Waccamaw EMS chief accused of making offensive comments
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of four children at a home in Fairbanks.
Troopers: 4 children dead in Alaska after teen shoots 3 siblings, self