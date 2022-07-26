ZERO- The End of Prostate Cancer run/walk returns to in-person events after pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health Urology is hosting the ZERO-The End of Prostate Cancer’s annual Run/Walk series at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington on September 10th at 9 a.m.

After two years of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilmington and nearly fifty other communities will come together in-person as part of the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk series, which is dedicated to supporting prostate cancer patients.

The race shows community support through raising funds and awareness for the many patients, caregivers, survivors, and physicians that are active in the fight against prostate cancer.

“As the area’s leader in caring for men with prostate cancer, Wilmington Health Urology is proud to host the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk,” said Desirae Hrynko, spokesperson of Wilmington Health Urology. “As the number of treatments for advanced prostate cancer rapidly increases, we’re pleased to bring these options to the men in our community as they fight this disease. In addition to clinical treatment, we want prostate cancer patients to have the emotional support they need to live longer, happier lives.”

Most of the ZERO Run/Walk events will have several features, including a mission speaker, local eateries and vendors, appearances by local personalities, entertainment and activities just for kids.

ZERO will also offer a National Virtual Run/Walk presented by AutoNation on the Charge Running App to allow as many people to partake in the event.

“After two years of virtual events and rising cases and deaths, it’s more important than ever to come together in-person to ZERO out this disease,” said ZERO’s CEO and President Jaime Bearse. “We can’t wait to be back in person alongside our local champions to make a difference for men and their families.”

For more information, visit ZERO’s website here.

