Wilmington Fire Department hosting ‘Junior Fire Academy’ this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, July 25, the Wilmington Fire Department hosted the first day of its ‘Junior Fire Camp’ for local high schoolers. Per the WFD, Students got the chance to practice first aid and CPR, use a fire extinguisher, learn more about smoke alarm, and workout with firefighters.

According to their release, the “camp” is designed to be fun but insightful for the students who participate, providing valuable safety skills while giving students an accurate look into the life of a firefighter. The camp will continue throughout the rest of the week and updates will be available through WFD’s Facebook page.

