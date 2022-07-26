Senior Connect
Wilmington Fire Department hosting 'Junior Fire Academy' this week

On Monday, July 25, the Wilmington Fire Department hosted the first day of ‘Junior Fire Camp’...
On Monday, July 25, the Wilmington Fire Department hosted the first day of 'Junior Fire Camp' for local high schoolers.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, July 25, the Wilmington Fire Department hosted the first day of its ‘Junior Fire Camp’ for local high schoolers. Per the WFD, Students got the chance to practice first aid and CPR, use a fire extinguisher, learn more about smoke alarm, and workout with firefighters.

According to their release, the “camp” is designed to be fun but insightful for the students who participate, providing valuable safety skills while giving students an accurate look into the life of a firefighter. The camp will continue throughout the rest of the week and updates will be available through WFD’s Facebook page.

