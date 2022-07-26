Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Virginia man charged in Onslow County murder

James McAlee
James McAlee(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man is in an Eastern Carolina jail on a murder charge.

Onslow County deputies arrested James McAlee for the July 5th murder at Patriot Place Mobile Home Park in Hubert.

Jared Musgrove, 27, was killed after being shot twice, deputies said.

The investigation revealed that the 46-year-old McAlee drove from Alexandria, Virginia to confront Musgrove about a relationship the victim had with the man’s adult daughter.

Deputies said the two men had a fight. They were separated, but deputies say McAlee got a gun from his truck and then shot Musgrove.

McAlee was arrested on Monday and is being held without bond on the murder charge.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Running until July 30, families of approximately 948,000 children will each receive a one-time...
NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer
Animal shelter warns pet owners about the need for adoptiosn
Urgent need for adoptions from local animal shelters and rescue groups
City Councilman Charles H. Rivenbark Jr.
Wilmington City Councilman Charles Rivenbark pleads guilty to DWI
Graffiti in the stall of the men's bathroom at Satellite Bar and Lounge
Satellite Bar and Lounge owners offer $500 reward for vandalism suspect
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
Commissioner held in contempt asks that arrest order be temporarily lifted to allow compliance with demands for bank records

Latest News

Avelo Airlines has announced on July 27 that it will be adding a new nonstop route to Fort...
Avelo Airlines announces new route from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale in Florida
The Columbus County Community Foundation announced that it has awarded $73,620 in local grants,...
Columbus Co. Community Foundation awards more than $73,000 in grants
Tony Rivenbark was the executive director of Thalian Hall for over 42 years
Thalian Hall to hold remembrance for Tony Rivenbark on August 27
Leland Planning Board recommends annexing the site of a proposed 686-acre development
Avelo Airlines has announced on July 27 that it will be adding a new nonstop route to Fort...
Avelo Airlines announces new route from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale in Florida