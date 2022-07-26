Power outages expected in Wrightsville Beach after vehicle damages power pole

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy anticipates power outages to occur as they repair damage to a power pole on West Salisbury Street caused by a vehicle collision around Tuesday afternoon.

Power interruptions are expected to begin around 6:00 pm as Duke Energy works to repair or replace the pole, and the outages should last for two to four hours.

The areas that are most likely to be impacted by the temporary power outages are homes and businesses located north of Salisbury Street, such as Pelican Drive, Marina Street, portions of West Salisbury Street, and other possible nearby areas.

