New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office rescues dog from abusive home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released an official statement today concerning a recent rescue in an animal abuse case. NHCSO Animal Services Unit responded to a complaint of possible animal cruelty at Osprey Landing Apartments.

Per the report, when deputies arrived at the scene, they found the dog severely malnourished, with its hip, spine, and rib bones visible. It was obvious to them that the dog was missing several patches of hair and was also suffering from open sores on its feet, legs, and tail.

Kristen Makande, the owner, claimed that she was taking good care of her pet and that the sores were simply a result of a skin condition.

Makande consented to taking her dog to a veterinarian for evaluation. During transition, deputies noted that clear signs of dehydration were present.

The veterinarian determined that all of the noticed conditions could have easily been prevented with basic care. Following further investigation, Makande was arrested for felony animal cruelty.

The dog, “Genghis Khan,” has been nursed back to good health and, as of this time, is currently still in the care of Animal Services Unit.

