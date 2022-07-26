NCPEA holds conference to train officers in deescalating violent events in light of recent mass shootings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The violent massacres across the country haven’t shown any signs of stopping.

Though no one was hurt, the shooting at Dallas’ Love Field Airport most recently is a reminder that gun violence is still plaguing the United States.

In Wilmington, the NCPEA (North Carolina Police Executive Association) held its 76th annual conference, where from July 25-July 27, agencies from all across the state will participate in training to prevent these tragic massacres and educate officers on how to deescalate these situations.

“And those are always going to be topics that are at the forefront that, you know, law enforcement professionals to chiefs that are here. They have years and years of experience, and they know what is best for their departments. And I know they’ll they’ll seek out that training to take those back to their communities,” Joyce says.

This year is critical for facing these issues head on and those at the conference know its important to act quickly. Major Todd Joyce with the Fayetteville Police Department understands that instances like the Uvalde school shooting, where 19 students and two teachers were killed, will be used as an example in discussing how to prepare for the worst.

“When you talk about Uvalde, that is in everyone’s mind, we’ll look at those topics. As we get ready to move into the new year, what we might be able to do in a separate training session, maybe in the spring of next year, is to look at those type of topics that we know, (and) are key that everyone needs to be to have a firm grasp on it, know what they’re talking about, look at those best practices, because we want every community to be safe,” he says.

Joyce also says it’s nice having all different-sized law enforcement agencies from around the state to exchange experiences and collaborate together, and neighboring agencies getting together is key Joyce notes.

“You have other agencies that are around them that are represented, who might respond in the event of an emergency, and it’s good to have these conversations now, versus waiting until an event occurs,” Joyce says.

There will be a banquet for the NCPEA at the end of the conference, where awards are given out for certain accolades in the law enforcement community.

“We have scholarship recipients, who submitted applications, who will receive a scholarship for them as they prepare to move on to the next chapter of their lives. The Police Executive of the Year will be recognized, as well as the Police Department of the Year.”

