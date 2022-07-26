Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NCPEA holds conference to train officers in deescalating violent events in light of recent mass shootings

Wilmington convention center plays host to NCPEA conference
Wilmington convention center plays host to NCPEA conference(WECT)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The violent massacres across the country haven’t shown any signs of stopping.

Though no one was hurt, the shooting at Dallas’ Love Field Airport most recently is a reminder that gun violence is still plaguing the United States.

In Wilmington, the NCPEA (North Carolina Police Executive Association) held its 76th annual conference, where from July 25-July 27, agencies from all across the state will participate in training to prevent these tragic massacres and educate officers on how to deescalate these situations.

“And those are always going to be topics that are at the forefront that, you know, law enforcement professionals to chiefs that are here. They have years and years of experience, and they know what is best for their departments. And I know they’ll they’ll seek out that training to take those back to their communities,” Joyce says.

This year is critical for facing these issues head on and those at the conference know its important to act quickly. Major Todd Joyce with the Fayetteville Police Department understands that instances like the Uvalde school shooting, where 19 students and two teachers were killed, will be used as an example in discussing how to prepare for the worst.

“When you talk about Uvalde, that is in everyone’s mind, we’ll look at those topics. As we get ready to move into the new year, what we might be able to do in a separate training session, maybe in the spring of next year, is to look at those type of topics that we know, (and) are key that everyone needs to be to have a firm grasp on it, know what they’re talking about, look at those best practices, because we want every community to be safe,” he says.

Joyce also says it’s nice having all different-sized law enforcement agencies from around the state to exchange experiences and collaborate together, and neighboring agencies getting together is key Joyce notes.

“You have other agencies that are around them that are represented, who might respond in the event of an emergency, and it’s good to have these conversations now, versus waiting until an event occurs,” Joyce says.

There will be a banquet for the NCPEA at the end of the conference, where awards are given out for certain accolades in the law enforcement community.

“We have scholarship recipients, who submitted applications, who will receive a scholarship for them as they prepare to move on to the next chapter of their lives. The Police Executive of the Year will be recognized, as well as the Police Department of the Year.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland.
UPDATE: One in custody after heavy police presence at Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland
Locals gather for Hippie Fest packed with vendors and live music
‘All Things Groovy’ Hippie Fest held in Wilmington
Calabash home fire in the Brunswick Plantation neighborhood.
House catches on fire after being struck by lightning
From left: Travis Robinson, Julia-Olson Boseman, Rob Zapple
Embattled county chairwoman switches political parties in midst of legal troubles, former party calls for her resignation
Since she did not show up, the next steps are not clear as there are two law enforcement...
Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman has not arrived at the Wake County Detention Center, deadline passes to provide financial records

Latest News

Graffiti in the stall of the men's bathroom at Satellite Bar and Lounge
Satellite Bar and Lounge owners offer reward for vandalism suspect
The race shows community support through raising funds and awareness for the many patients,...
ZERO- The End of Prostate Cancer Run/Walk series returns to in-person events after pandemic
When it comes to hurricane preparedness, it’s always good to plan ahead -- so Leland is taking...
Town of Leland receives $950,000 to identify critical routes, problems
When it comes to hurricane preparedness, it’s always good to plan ahead -- so Leland is taking...
Town of Leland receives $950,000 to identify critical routes, problems