Leland Planning Board to consider annexing the site of a proposed 686-acre development

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Planning Board will consider the annexation of a 686-acre undeveloped area that could be home to a total of 1857 housing units. They will review the proposal and give a recommendation at their meeting on Tuesday, July 26.

Per plans submitted by developer Malmo Ventures LLC, the site is located off of U.S. 74/76 at the corner of Malmo Loop Road. Structurally, its layout is similar to a subdivision with a main road branching off into smaller dead-end streets, as shown in the site plans. Unlike a typical subdivision, this development would contain several housing types.

Multi-family buildings will take up 32 acres and provide 617 units, townhomes will take up 33 acres with 196 units and duplexes will take up 28 acres with 110 units. Single family homes will take up 171 acres for 513 units, and single family homes for rent will take up 42 acres with 420 units.

The other 380 acres will be dedicated to open space and roads with about 26 acres for recreational use.

If the annexation and zoning is reccomended by the Planning Board, it will move to the Town Council for the final decision. You can see the full meeting agenda on the town website.

The proposed site of a development off of U.S. 74/76 near Leland (Town of Leland)

