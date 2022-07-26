Senior Connect
Lane closures expected during Brunswick County highway repaving

Drivers should expect some lane closures as crews repave sections of Brunswick County highways...
Drivers should expect some lane closures as crews repave sections of Brunswick County highways and ramps over the next six weeks.(Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should expect some lane closures as crews repave sections of Brunswick County highways and ramps over the next six weeks.

Per an NCDOT release, the areas to be repaved include:

  • U.S. 17 from the N.C. 133 interchange to U.S. 74/76
  • U.S. 74/76 from U.S. 17 to Mercantile Drive
  • Exit ramp from U.S. 17 North to N.C. 133
  • Four ramps at U.S. 74/76 interchange with Mount Misery Road

Crews can do their work on U.S. 17 and its exit ramp from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. any night. Crews can work on the other two sections Sunday through Friday anytime except 6:30 to 8 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

