Lane closures expected during Brunswick County highway repaving

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should expect some lane closures as crews repave sections of Brunswick County highways and ramps over the next six weeks.

Per an NCDOT release, the areas to be repaved include:

U.S. 17 from the N.C. 133 interchange to U.S. 74/76

U.S. 74/76 from U.S. 17 to Mercantile Drive

Exit ramp from U.S. 17 North to N.C. 133

Four ramps at U.S. 74/76 interchange with Mount Misery Road

Crews can do their work on U.S. 17 and its exit ramp from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. any night. Crews can work on the other two sections Sunday through Friday anytime except 6:30 to 8 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.