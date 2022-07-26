Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Klondike discontinues the Choco Taco

Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Say goodbye to the Choco Taco.

Klondike says it has discontinued the taco-shaped ice cream treat.

Choco Tacos have been around since the 1980s, but the company says they are not as popular as other products.

Fans are already taking to social media with comments like “Choco Taco has fallen,“ and “They always take the best things away from us.”

There is still hope.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tweeted an offer to Klondike’s parent company to buy the rights to Choco Tacos.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland.
UPDATE: One in custody after heavy police presence at Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland
From left: Travis Robinson, Julia-Olson Boseman, Rob Zapple
Embattled county chairwoman switches political parties in midst of legal troubles, former party calls for her resignation
Locals gather for Hippie Fest packed with vendors and live music
‘All Things Groovy’ Hippie Fest held in Wilmington
City Councilman Charles H. Rivenbark Jr.
Wilmington City Councilman Charles Rivenbark pleads guilty to DWI
Photo of the waterspout captured by Kelly Wickham and sent in to WECT.
Waterspout spotted at Wrightsville Beach

Latest News

The Pender County Health Department is currently offering at-home COVID-19 test kits at no...
Pender County Health Department offers no charge for providing at-home COVID-19 tests to combat spread
On Friday, representatives with Total Wine & More presented a check for $29,003.52 to the...
Coastal Horizons receives donation from Total Wine & More
The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to withdraw from the International Space Station project after 2024
Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer.
Northwestern US heat wave could have hottest day on Tuesday