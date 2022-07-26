Group plans to buy at least 83 acres of Eagle Island to restore environment, create nature park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Unique Places To Save, an “entrepreneurial nonprofit,” is looking to buy several tracts of Eagle Island to preserve the areas and create a nature park.

Per the Save Eagles Island website, parts of the project have already begun. The group has placed 83 acres under contract to purchase for $16 million located between Battleship North Carolina and U.S. 17. This means that the seller has agreed to an offer, but some requirements still need to be met before the sale is completed.

Next, the group plans to purchase and/or restore 116 acres south of the highway and has secured $2.6 million to restore Alligator Creek and the surrounding areas affected by the release of damaging substances.

Save Eagles Island project map (Unique Places to Save, Geo 5 Designs)

The group is a nonprofit run by a board with experience primarily in investment, real estate, finance and business. The group is also part of the Land Trust Alliance as of 2021, and its land conservation efforts are lead by a three-member team with more specific experience in conservation. Eagle Island would be far from their first effort; Unique Places Conservation has completed several projects throughout the state.

The first goals of the group are to acquire the land and restore the local environment, but they are also working on plans to turn some sections into a nature park. They admit park plans are less concrete but provide the Eagles Island Nature Park Plan by the NC State Coastal Dynamics Design Lab as a vision document for the sort of environment they’re looking to build.

The vision document illustrates a grand vision with boardwalks and nature trails for pedestrians and cyclists to access the island from across the river. A proposed educational center could host informational exhibits related to the local climate.

For now, Unique Places to Save says they are working on purchasing the land before beginning other efforts.

Unique Places to Save is making plans to buy and restore several tracts of Eagle Island. (WECT)

