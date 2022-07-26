Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Group plans to buy at least 83 acres of Eagle Island to restore environment, create nature park

Unique Places To Save, an “entrepreneurial nonprofit,” is is looking to buy several tracts of Eagle Island to preserve the areas and create a nature park.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Unique Places To Save, an “entrepreneurial nonprofit,” is looking to buy several tracts of Eagle Island to preserve the areas and create a nature park.

Per the Save Eagles Island website, parts of the project have already begun. The group has placed 83 acres under contract to purchase for $16 million located between Battleship North Carolina and U.S. 17. This means that the seller has agreed to an offer, but some requirements still need to be met before the sale is completed.

Next, the group plans to purchase and/or restore 116 acres south of the highway and has secured $2.6 million to restore Alligator Creek and the surrounding areas affected by the release of damaging substances.

Save Eagles Island project map
Save Eagles Island project map(Unique Places to Save, Geo 5 Designs)

The group is a nonprofit run by a board with experience primarily in investment, real estate, finance and business. The group is also part of the Land Trust Alliance as of 2021, and its land conservation efforts are lead by a three-member team with more specific experience in conservation. Eagle Island would be far from their first effort; Unique Places Conservation has completed several projects throughout the state.

The first goals of the group are to acquire the land and restore the local environment, but they are also working on plans to turn some sections into a nature park. They admit park plans are less concrete but provide the Eagles Island Nature Park Plan by the NC State Coastal Dynamics Design Lab as a vision document for the sort of environment they’re looking to build.

The vision document illustrates a grand vision with boardwalks and nature trails for pedestrians and cyclists to access the island from across the river. A proposed educational center could host informational exhibits related to the local climate.

For now, Unique Places to Save says they are working on purchasing the land before beginning other efforts.

Unique Places to Save is making plans to buy and restore several tracts of Eagle Island.
Unique Places to Save is making plans to buy and restore several tracts of Eagle Island.(WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland.
UPDATE: One in custody after heavy police presence at Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland
From left: Travis Robinson, Julia-Olson Boseman, Rob Zapple
Embattled county chairwoman switches political parties in midst of legal troubles, former party calls for her resignation
Locals gather for Hippie Fest packed with vendors and live music
‘All Things Groovy’ Hippie Fest held in Wilmington
City Councilman Charles H. Rivenbark Jr.
Wilmington City Councilman Charles Rivenbark pleads guilty to DWI
Photo of the waterspout captured by Kelly Wickham and sent in to WECT.
Waterspout spotted at Wrightsville Beach

Latest News

The Pender County Health Department is currently offering at-home COVID-19 test kits at no...
Pender County Health Department offers no charge for providing at-home COVID-19 tests to combat spread
On Friday, representatives with Total Wine & More presented a check for $29,003.52 to the...
Coastal Horizons receives donation from Total Wine & More
Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Calabash Fire Department responded to a multiple car collision at the...
Calabash Fire Department responds to three car wreck Sunday night, three hospitalized
Group plans to buy at least 83 acres of Eagle Island to restore environment, create nature park