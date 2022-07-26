Gov. Roy Cooper issues executive order to improve resilience of state buildings against flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Yesterday, July 25, Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 266 with the intention of improving the resilience of state buildings against flooding. Within, the North Carolina Department of Administration is directed to work with stakeholders to update North Carolina’s Uniform Floodplain Management Policy.

“Using foresight and data to protect public buildings and other structures from flood damage is smart and responsible,” said Cooper. “Climate change is causing more intense storms and flooding so this update on floodplain management and construction requirements will save taxpayer money, protect structures and keep workers safer.”

The state’s Uniform Floodplain Management Policy sets the standards for state-owned building construction within the floodplain. The policy also sets development standards for those buildings that reside outside the floodplains but that are still at risk of flooding. The last update to the policy was in 1990.

Per the release, the NC DOA will work on updating the policy over the next 18 months with input form interested stakeholders and state agencies.

“The updated policy will seek to mitigate risks for state construction, minimize flood damage considering the impacts of sea level rise and climate change, and support the benefits of natural infrastructure in managing flood risk,” said the release from the governor’s office. “In addition, NC DOA will evaluate the impacts of applying the policy’s requirements to state-funded building projects and expand application of the policy to state-funded projects where feasible.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.