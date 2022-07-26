Senior Connect
Satellite Bar and Lounge owners offer $500 reward for vandalism suspect

By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A typical Saturday night at Satellite Bar and Lounge in Wilmington wasn’t so typical when they saw a stall of the men’s bathroom covered with graffiti art.

Luke Dunne, a bartender at Satellite, says he worked the Saturday night shift and everything seemed normal when he left. When he returned for work early the next morning, he saw the graffiti on the walls and contacted the owner.

The owners then went to social media, asking for any information, even offering a reward.

“We have a $500 reward out, which I don’t really blame him,” says Dunne. “I mean, there was a lot there, was like a big concert going on this weekend. So he seems to think maybe the guys from out of town but hopefully, somebody knows them.”

Dunne says he noticed a potential signature from the vandal that may help lead them to finding this person.

“There’s a few marks he does. It’s like a signature and I just think it’s messed up. I mean, it’s one thing if you’re gonna like draw some cool art, but to be in there, just drawing a bunch of nonsense is just as messed up.”

If anyone has information on the vandalism or their identity, please contact Satellite Bar and Lounge on Instagram or their Facebook.

