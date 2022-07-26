First Alert Forecast: 90s parade on...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another seasonably hot day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures in the lower to locally middle 90s and stressful heat index values like 98, 100, and 104 are fair game. A shower or heavy storm could briefly interrupt the heat, but most times and places ought to remain sunny and dry.

Tuesday surf: breakers of two to three feet, moderate rip current risk, water temperatures near 82.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas face no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.