Commissioner held in contempt asks that arrest order be temporarily lifted to allow compliance with demands for bank records

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman has sent a letter to the North Carolina State Bar acknowledging the requirement to do so, and says she plans to comply.

The response comes only after a judge in Wake County found Olson-Boseman in contempt of court, and ordered she turn herself into jail for --- or turn over the documents. Olson-Boseman is now also taking responsibility for her actions and says she accepts the consequences.

“I acknowledge that I deserve to be disciplined for my shortcomings here. To that end, it has been and remains my desire to surrender my law license due to my failures to comply with the trust accounting rules. I would have already done so had the Bar allowed me to,” she said in a letter to NCSB counsel Robert Weston.

As for the question as to why Olson-Boseman has not yet been arrested even after the judge’s ruling --- nobody can say.

Although her attorney was unable to provide WECT with the letter she sent to the NCSB, WECT obtained it from the Wilmington Business Journal after Olson-Boseman herself sent it to a reporter.

“I readily admit that I did not conduct reconciliations or keep ledgers as I should have. I am incredibly sorry for my failure to comply with the regulations governing trust account recordkeeping in this regard,” she said.

In the letter to the NCSB, Olson-Boseman says she failed to keep ledgers or conduct reconciliations as she should have.

The State Bar declined to provide any information on the ongoing investigation and contempt of court ruling saying it would be “inappropriate” for anyone to speak with a reporter about the issues. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office told WECT they have not received any order for arrest as of Tuesday morning, and the Wake County Clerk of Court said the latest filings are not yet available for public viewing as they take time to make it to the clerk’s office.

