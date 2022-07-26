Columbus Co. Community Foundation awards more than $73,000 in grants

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Community Foundation announced that it has awarded $73,620 in local grants, per official report.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity to provide additional support for our Columbus County nonprofit organizations,” said Lisa Richey, president of the CCCF. “We could not be prouder to support these important organizations and are thankful for the many generous individuals and organizations that support philanthropy in our community.”

According to the board, $8,000 in grants were awarded last year. An anonymous donor allowed the foundation to donate substantially more this year. Those wishing to make a contribution or learn more about the Columbus County Community Foundation are encouraged to visit their website or contact Natalie Jenkins Peel, CCCF community leadership officer, at npeel@nccommunityfoundation.org or (252) 562-9824.

According to their report, the breakdown of grants are as follows:

$500 to A Safe Place (The Centre of Redemption) for education and prevention programs

$4,918.66 to Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina for Success Coach: Change for a Lifetime

$6,744 to Building Bridges After School Program for targeting students’ learning gaps

$1,500 to Columbus Baptist Association for the Columbus Baptist Association Toy Store

$1,000 to Columbus County Arts Council for Bright Star Theatre Project II

$1,000 to Columbus County Beekeepers Association for Bee City USA Pollinator Gardens and educational outreach

$11,000 to Columbus County Literacy Council for the Each One Teach One adult literacy program

$15,000 to Community CPR for a Resilient Recovery program

$4,918.67 to Diaper Bank of North Carolina for Distributing Dignity: Meeting Diaper Need in Columbus County

$4,918.67 to Families First for vehicle purchase

$1,620 to Friends of the Rube McCray Memorial Library for the local author collection and showcase project

$10,000 to Grace Episcopal Church, including the Lutherans of Christ the King, for the Grace Church Little Food Pantry

$1,000 to Lake Waccamaw Depot Museum for The Reading Caboose

$5,000 to Lake Waccamaw Food Ministry for general operating support

$2,000 to Living Hope Pregnancy Support Services for car seats for children

$2,500 to Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry Inc. for the Restore Home and Hope – Rebuild and Strengthen Neighborhoods program

