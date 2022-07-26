Senior Connect
Calabash Fire Department responds to three car wreck Sunday night, three hospitalized

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Calabash Fire Department responded to a multiple car collision at the...
Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Calabash Fire Department responded to a multiple car collision at the intersection of Hickman Road and Ash Little River Road.(Calabash Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Calabash Fire Department responded to a multiple car collision at the intersection of Hickman Road and Ash Little River Road.

Three individuals were transported to the hospital, including one who had to be extricated from their vehicle and airlifted from the scene.

The intersection remained closed for two hours while the NC State Highway Patrol investigated the scene.

“Please use extra caution whenever traveling through this intersection,” Calabash FD said in their release. “We respond to many accidents here.”

