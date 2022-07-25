Wilmington City Councilman Charles Rivenbark pleads guilty to DWI
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A member of the Wilmington City Council has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired.
Charlie Rivenbark pled guilty to a level five DWI via waiver, meaning he did not personally appear in court.
Rivenbark entered the plea in a Brunswick County Courtroom on Monday, July 18.
According to the arrest warrant from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Rivenbark was stopped in Leland around 1:45 a.m. on May 11 in Leland.
A blood alcohol test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.11, about one and one half times the legal limit of 0.08.
