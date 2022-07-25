Senior Connect
Wilmington City Councilman Charles Rivenbark pleads guilty to DWI

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A member of the Wilmington City Council has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired.

Charlie Rivenbark pled guilty to a level five DWI via waiver, meaning he did not personally appear in court.

Rivenbark entered the plea in a Brunswick County Courtroom on Monday, July 18.

According to the arrest warrant from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Rivenbark was stopped in Leland around 1:45 a.m. on May 11 in Leland.

A blood alcohol test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.11, about one and one half times the legal limit of 0.08.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

