Wilmington City Councilman Charles Rivenbark pleads guilty to DWI

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A member of the Wilmington City Council has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired.

Charlie Rivenbark pled guilty to a level five DWI via waiver, meaning he did not personally appear in court.

Rivenbark entered the plea in a Brunswick County Courtroom on Monday, July 18.

According to the arrest warrant from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Rivenbark was stopped in Leland around 1:45 a.m. on May 11 in Leland.

A blood alcohol test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.11, about one and one half times the legal limit of 0.08.

