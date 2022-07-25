Waterspout spotted at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Visitors to Wrightsville Beach were given the opportunity to witness a waterspout yesterday, July 24. Although short-lived, the spectacle fascinated those who were enjoying their mornings on the beach.

Although uncommon, this area has had its share of waterspouts over the years. While they often accompany severe storms, waterspouts may also form in fairer weather.

Tornadic waterspouts form from the base of a thunderstorm, under the same conditions as a tornado. It needs warm, moist air to provide the unstable atmosphere for it’s formation.

Fair weather waterspouts form in calm and fair weather. These don’t need a thunderstorm to form. They normally form with a light wind. These typically form at the surface and form upward.

