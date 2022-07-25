Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Traffic and parking impacts expected in Kure Beach during Hightown filming on July 25

Hightown filming in Kure Beach today, July 25, from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach is telling residents to expect some traffic impacts during the filming of STARZ’ crime drama Hightown on July 25.

Filming will be in downtown Kure Beach between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Seven Seas Inn, Beach/Beach Access #130 and Beach House Burgers/Gravel lot at K Avenue/Fort Fisher Boulevard.

Per Kure Beach, street impacts include:

  • 3-point Intermittent Traffic Control (ITC) between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. near Seven Seas Inn
  • 4-point ITC between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Fort fisher Blvd North between K and L avenues
  • Closure of L Ave between Fort Fisher Blvd and Atlantic Ave from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (local traffic can pass while filming isn’t in progress)
  • Closure of Atlantic Avenue between K and L Avenues from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. (local traffic can pass while filming isn’t in progress)
  • Closure of Beach Access #130 and beach adjacent to access between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Parking and facilities impacts include:

  • Atlantic Ave North: 18 spaces near L Ave intersection next to the Seven Seas Inn
  • L Ave East: three spaces on the south side between Atlantic Ave and the entrance to the Seven Seas Inn parking lot
  • Fort Fisher Boulevard North: five spaces on the east side next to the Seven Seas Inn
  • K Ave East: eight spaces on the north side next to Bud and Joe’s SandBar
  • Use of Ocean Front Park facility from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Temporarily altered signage near Beach Access #130 for filming.

Anyone with production questions should reach out to Key Assistant Locations Manager Kasey Kiser at 910-200-8440 or kiserlocations@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland.
UPDATE: One in custody after heavy police presence at Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland
Calabash home fire in the Brunswick Plantation neighborhood.
House catches on fire after being struck by lightning
Locals gather for Hippie Fest packed with vendors and live music
‘All Things Groovy’ Hippie Fest held in Wilmington
Since she did not show up, the next steps are not clear as there are two law enforcement...
Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman has not arrived at the Wake County Detention Center, deadline passes to provide financial records
A homeownership program has already helped one Wilmington family seal the deal on their dream...
Homeownership program aims to help applicants in competitive housing market

Latest News

Many are finding families can no longer afford their pets, leaving shelters bursting at the...
Urgent need animal shelters 7/25/22
On Friday, representatives with Total Wine & More presented a check for $29,003.52 to Coastal...
Coastal Horizons receives donation from Total Wine & More
Photo of the waterspout captured by Kelly Wickham and sent in to WECT.
Waterspout spotted at Wrightsville Beach
Hightown filming in Kure Beach today, July 25, from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Hightown filming in Kure Beach