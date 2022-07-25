Traffic and parking impacts expected in Kure Beach during Hightown filming on July 25

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach is telling residents to expect some traffic impacts during the filming of STARZ’ crime drama Hightown on July 25.

Filming will be in downtown Kure Beach between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Seven Seas Inn, Beach/Beach Access #130 and Beach House Burgers/Gravel lot at K Avenue/Fort Fisher Boulevard.

Per Kure Beach, street impacts include:

3-point Intermittent Traffic Control (ITC) between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. near Seven Seas Inn

4-point ITC between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Fort fisher Blvd North between K and L avenues

Closure of L Ave between Fort Fisher Blvd and Atlantic Ave from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (local traffic can pass while filming isn’t in progress)

Closure of Atlantic Avenue between K and L Avenues from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. (local traffic can pass while filming isn’t in progress)

Closure of Beach Access #130 and beach adjacent to access between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Parking and facilities impacts include:

Atlantic Ave North: 18 spaces near L Ave intersection next to the Seven Seas Inn

L Ave East: three spaces on the south side between Atlantic Ave and the entrance to the Seven Seas Inn parking lot

Fort Fisher Boulevard North: five spaces on the east side next to the Seven Seas Inn

K Ave East: eight spaces on the north side next to Bud and Joe’s SandBar

Use of Ocean Front Park facility from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Temporarily altered signage near Beach Access #130 for filming.

Anyone with production questions should reach out to Key Assistant Locations Manager Kasey Kiser at 910-200-8440 or kiserlocations@gmail.com.

