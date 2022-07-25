Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Section of Wilmington Riverwalk to be closed for repairs

The City of Wilmington is closing a section of the Riverwalk at the Ann Street access for repairs from Monday, July 25 to August 5.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is closing a section of the Riverwalk at the Ann Street access for repairs from Monday, July 25 to August 5.

Per the city’s social media, pedestrians will use Water Street to travel between Ann and Orange streets instead. The repairs will amend damage done by a vehicle that crashed into the railing.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland.
UPDATE: One in custody after heavy police presence at Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland
Calabash home fire in the Brunswick Plantation neighborhood.
House catches on fire after being struck by lightning
Since she did not show up, the next steps are not clear as there are two law enforcement...
Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman has not arrived at the Wake County Detention Center, deadline passes to provide financial records
Locals gather for Hippie Fest packed with vendors and live music
‘All Things Groovy’ Hippie Fest held in Wilmington
A homeownership program has already helped one Wilmington family seal the deal on their dream...
Homeownership program aims to help applicants in competitive housing market

Latest News

Many are finding families can no longer afford their pets, leaving shelters bursting at the...
Urgent need animal shelters 7/25/22
Waterspout spotted at Wrightsville Beach Sunday, July 24
Waterspout at Wrightsville Beach
A house on Ravennaside Drive NW in the Brunswick Plantation neighborhood caught on fire...
Calabash Home Fire
Multiple agencies responded to a call at the Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland.
Leland apt evacuation 7/25/22