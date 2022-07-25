Section of Wilmington Riverwalk to be closed for repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is closing a section of the Riverwalk at the Ann Street access for repairs from Monday, July 25 to August 5.

Per the city’s social media, pedestrians will use Water Street to travel between Ann and Orange streets instead. The repairs will amend damage done by a vehicle that crashed into the railing.

