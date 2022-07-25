Pender County Health Department providing at-home COVID-19 tests to combat spread

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Health Department is currently offering at-home COVID-19 test kits at no charge to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and provide residents with results within minutes.

Test kits are available for pickup with a limit of four per person.

Residents can pick up their kits at the Pender County Health Department, located at 803 S. Walker Street, Burgaw, or at Hampstead Annex, located in 15060 NC Hwy 17, Hampstead.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you complete an at-home test and receive a positive result, the CDC encourages them to report any positive results to their health care provider or local health department.

Households may also order up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests from Covid.gov/tests.

For additional information, please contact Pender County Health Department at 910-259-1230 or visit their website here.

