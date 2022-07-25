Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender County Health Department providing at-home COVID-19 tests to combat spread

Residents can pick up their kits at the Pender County Health Department, located at 803 S....
Residents can pick up their kits at the Pender County Health Department, located at 803 S. Walker Street, Burgaw, or at Hampstead Annex, located in 15060 NC Hwy 17, Hampstead.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Health Department is currently offering at-home COVID-19 test kits at no charge to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and provide residents with results within minutes.

Test kits are available for pickup with a limit of four per person.

Residents can pick up their kits at the Pender County Health Department, located at 803 S. Walker Street, Burgaw, or at Hampstead Annex, located in 15060 NC Hwy 17, Hampstead.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you complete an at-home test and receive a positive result, the CDC encourages them to report any positive results to their health care provider or local health department.

Households may also order up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests from Covid.gov/tests.

For additional information, please contact Pender County Health Department at 910-259-1230 or visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland.
UPDATE: One in custody after heavy police presence at Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland
Calabash home fire in the Brunswick Plantation neighborhood.
House catches on fire after being struck by lightning
Locals gather for Hippie Fest packed with vendors and live music
‘All Things Groovy’ Hippie Fest held in Wilmington
From left: Travis Robinson, Julia-Olson Boseman, Rob Zapple
Embattled county chairwoman switches political parties in midst of legal troubles, former party calls for her resignation
Since she did not show up, the next steps are not clear as there are two law enforcement...
Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman has not arrived at the Wake County Detention Center, deadline passes to provide financial records

Latest News

Many are finding families can no longer afford their pets, leaving shelters bursting at the...
Urgent need animal shelters 7/25/22
Shelton Long
Mother calls for answers as investigation into her son’s death continues
Cape Fear Community College announced that Mannheim Steamroller will return to perform at the...
Mannheim Steamroller to return to Wilson Center for Christmas concert
Nearly nine months after Shelton Long was found dead in Wilmington, police are still working to...
Mother calls for answers as investigation into her son’s death continues