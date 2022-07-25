Senior Connect
NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last Wednesday, July 20, NCDHHS began issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer 2022, according to the department’s official release. Running until July 30, families of approximately 948,000 children will each receive a one-time payment of $391 to be used for purchasing healthy meals over the summer.

According to NCDHHS, since the program began in 2020, over $2.16 billion in P-EBT benefits have been issued to families in North Carolina. This money has been used to help feed over 1.48 million children in the state.

“Kids need enough healthy food every day to grow, develop and stay healthy, and that doesn’t change just because school is out for the summer,” said Kody H. Kinsley, NCDHHS Secretary. “Supporting children is a top priority and we are going to keep using every tool we have to support them and their families.”

Per the report, children who received reduced-price or free meals through the National School Lunch Program in May are automatically eligible for this round of P-EBT.

Those eligible can still receive benefits if they apply for reduced-price or free meals through the National School Lunch Program or apply for the Food and Nutrition Services program by Aug. 31. To apply for reduced-price or free meals, families are encouraged to contact their student’s school or school district. To apply for the Food and Nutrition Services program, families should visit www.ncdhhs.gov/FNS.

For more information about the program, families are encouraged to visit NCDHHS’ website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

