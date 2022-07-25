Mother calls for answers as investigation into her son’s death continues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly nine months after Shelton Long was found dead in Wilmington, police are still working to find the person or people who shot him.

Long was found suffering from a gunshot wound on River Road in the early morning hours of November 5, 2021; he died at the scene. Long’s mother Pamela remembers the last conversation she had with her son.

“I had text messages from him,” Pamela said. “I think they stopped at like, maybe, 8:30. You know, he was like, ‘I love you, mom.’ ‘I love you too, Shelton.’ and he’s like, ‘I love you, mom.’ I was like, ‘why do you keep saying, you know, keep saying it?”

A few weeks ago, Pamela visited the site where Shelton died. She says that was the moment she realized she wanted to do more to bring her son’s killer to justice.

“I guess I waited this long- I should have done something sooner, but reality is kind of setting in,” she said. “I want to do as much as I can to be able to get my son justice.”

The Wilmington Police Department says the investigation is ongoing has not said if there are any suspects in this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to use the Tip 411 app or call WPD at 910-343-3609.

