Mannheim Steamroller to return to Wilson Center for Christmas concert

Cape Fear Community College announced that Mannheim Steamroller will return to perform at the Wilson Center on November 28 at 7:30 p.m.(Submitted)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced that Mannheim Steamroller will return to perform at the Wilson Center on November 28 at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s show will feature classic hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums, which have sold more than 41 million copies, with over 31.5 million of them in the Christmas genre.

“Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year,” said Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller.

Davis will direct and co-produce the tour performances along with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Tickets are available online to Wilson Center Members now, and tickets will be available online to the general public on Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here, or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at 910-362-7999.

