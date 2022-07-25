Senior Connect
Man found shot to death in suspected road rage shooting in Spring Lake

By Cory Dinkel
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WRAL) - Spring Lake officers found a man’s body in the road on Saturday afternoon in a suspected road rage-related shooting.

Officers responded to a scene on the 1900 block of North Bragg Boulevard around 5:15.

The man, 31-year-old Alexander Williams of Fayetteville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found Williams next to a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Police said aggressive driving played a role in the shooting.

No charges have been filed as of Monday morning.

Part of the road was closed and traffic was delayed due to the investigation. Investigators are still gathering details about the circumstances behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers (910) 483-TIPS (8477). All calls are confidential.

For the full story at WRAL, click here.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

