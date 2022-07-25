Heavy police presence at Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple agencies are responding to a call at the Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland.

Leland Police Chief Jeremy Humphries said they got a call for someone in distress. Law enforcement arrived on scene shortly before 6 p.m. and then evacuated the apartment complex.

Law enforcement currently has a perimeter set up around one of the buildings.

Leland Police Department, Wilmington Police Department, and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office are the agencies on scene.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as we learn more.

