First Alert Forecast: hot with fewer storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, a sizzling central U.S. ridge of high pressure will bridge with the classically hot Bermuda High. So, temperatures - which have been bouncing around the seasonably hot upper 80s and lower 90s across the Cape Fear Region in the past few days - will likely reach even higher in the next few. Humidity will also regularly sponsor a heat index around 100; values may ping even more stressful 105+ levels on some afternoons. The last toasty metrics worth noting are steamy, sultry nights in the deep 70s and even lower 80s. Bottom line: stay hydrated, rested, and neighborly!

Chances for showers and storms will operate at a lower baseline than most of the July so far. Hard to totally rule them out with a ton of humidity! Hot sunshine will be the main thing, though. pic.twitter.com/Y4CqioUEry — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) July 25, 2022

Monday surf conditions include breakers around two feet, a moderate rip risk, and water near 81 degrees.

